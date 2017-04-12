Loved up! Justin Theroux posted a sweet picture with Jennifer Aniston to his Instagram on Tuesday, April 11, and the couple looked happier than ever.

The arty selfie was snapped in Paris, where the pair were guests of honor at a fashion event to celebrate the collaboration of fashion house Louis Vuitton and artist Jeff Koons.

Theroux, 45, cutely captioned the photo: “In Louvre. 👨🏼‍🎨🍷🥐🇫🇷” playing on the name of the museum where the star-studded dinner was held.

Their trip to the city of love comes days after Theroux gushed about his wife in an interview with Rhapsody magazine for United Airlines.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” he said, revealing he’s excited to get a break from work to spend time with Aniston. “You have an ally. It’s good to have someone have your back.”

The Friends alum, 48, married The Leftovers star in August 2015 after three years together and he’s spoken openly about their no-fuss nuptials that took place at their L.A home.

“It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely," he explained to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon 2017 in March. "[Aniston and I] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

