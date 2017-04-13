Jennifer Aniston Looks Amazing in Smartwater's Newest Campaign

Smartwater

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to be Jennifer Aniston, Smartwater’s new ad campaign gets you pretty close to the real deal.



The four advertisements, which were photographed by Tom Munro, feature quasi-candid snapshots from Aniston’s life. And, of course, her trusty bottle of Smartwater kept her hydrated for her every moment.

The Friends alum — a spokeswoman for Smartwater since 2007 — exercises by taking a hike on the celebrity hot spot Runyon Canyon Park in the first ad. And Sophie, Aniston’s pit bull mix, makes a cameo.



The second and third photos flaunt the glam side of the Hollywood vet we all know and love. In one black-and-white photo, Aniston is clad in a tight white dress and ready for a late-night interview on stage. Another snap in the campaign features the Emmy winner, 48, who has said she drinks 100 ounces of Smartwater every day, prepping to hit a red carpet.

The final image shows the A-lister happily pouring Smartwater sparkling for guests at her house party. Her hairstylist Chris McMillan reportedly sat in and kept the star laughing during the shoot.



