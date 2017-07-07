Moved on. Jennifer Garner has come to terms with Ben Affleck’s romance with Lindsay Shookus, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.



“Jen knew about the new relationship and still chose to go on vacation with Ben for the 4th of July,” the source tells Us. “She is OK with it.”

As previously reported, Garner and Affleck, who split in June 2015 after 10 years of marriage following his affair with their former nanny, vacationed together ahead of the holiday in the Caribbean with their three kids Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5. (A source previously denied the affair to Us.)

“Ben is putting his family first,” the source adds of the Batman star. While the source maintains that Affleck and Shookus have only been “casually dating for three months,” multiple sources alleged to Us that their romance had been brewing for about 3 years.



"Ben and Lindsay started their affair about three years ago, just a few months after she became a mom. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair,” a source close to the couple claimed to Us. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could."

The SNL producer was also still married to Kevin Miller at the time.

“They were devastated when they found out about the affair,” the insider added of when Garner and Miller learned of Affleck and Shookus’ relationship.

Us Weekly has reached out to Shookus and Miller for comment.

