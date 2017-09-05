Stepping out! Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky walked their first red carpet as a couple at the Venice Film Festival photo call of their film, mother! on Tuesday, September 5.

The psychological thriller is directed by Aronofsky, 48, and stars Lawrence, 27, as a submissive housewife whose life and marriage are turned upside down when uninvited guests come to stay. At the screening, the couple posed alongside the film’s stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Javier Bardem. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film received mixed reviews at the event, receiving both cheers and boos from audience members.

As previously reported, the duo first sparked dating rumors in September 2016 and stepped out publicly for the first time two months later. Though they’ve remained private about their romance, Lawrence and Aronofsky recently gushed over each other in Vogue’s September issue. "For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human,” she explained. “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.”

While Aronofsky didn’t discuss their romance specifically in the interview, he did rave about his love’s onscreen skills. “It’s such a raw, natural talent she has,” he said. “I always kind of compare her to Michael Jordan.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair published in November 2016, Lawrence revealed that she had previously wanted to work with the Black Swan filmmaker, so when he offered her the role in mother!, she accepted without reading a script. Lawrence told VF: “He is a visionary.”



Lawrence previously dated her X-Men costar Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, while Aronofsky was previously engaged to Rachel Weisz, with whom he shares 11-year-old son Henry.

