Sorry not sorry! Jennifer Lawrence flipped off the crowd at a Q&A session to promote her new film, mother!, and her director-turned-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky couldn’t hide his amusement!

The Passengers actress, 27, flaunted her middle finger onstage while recalling a story from set on Thursday, September 21, at an Academy screening of the film hosted by NYC’s Museum of Modern Art, as Aronofsky, 48, bursted into laughter.

Lawrence’s new drama mother! stars her and Javier Bardem as newlyweds living in a very isolated environment. Thrown off guard when two uninvited guests (Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer) arrive at their doorstep, the couple are thrusted into a whirlwind experience teaching them about love, devotion and sacrifice.

“The people who love it love it and want to see it another time. The people who don’t like it absolutely despise it,” the Oscar winner told Entertainment Weekly of her forthcoming film on Tuesday, September 19, after CinemaScore, which assesses films based on moviegoers’ reactions during opening weekend, gave it a rare F rating. “There is no middle ground. We knew that it was divided. That’s what [is] so exciting — everybody is going to feel something. It’s going to create conversation. It’s going to create controversy. Nobody is going to leave not getting something from it.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star also offered praise to Aronofsky. “I think he’s the bravest, certainly the most controversial director of our time,” she gushed. “It was interesting [having him as a director]. He’s totally different than anybody I’ve ever worked with. He’s really instinctive. He’s obviously creative and really instinctual, but he’s really specific which was interesting. The entire vision of the movie is him. It’s all conceived by him. He’s specific but at the same time open to discussion. It was a really good environment.”

