Jennifer Lawrence is not holding back. The actress is in the middle of her promotional tour for her new movie mother!, and is using this opportunity to reveal her thoughts on everything from climate change and the gender pay gap, to how she feels about President Donald Trump.



Lawrence, 27, sat down with journalist Jackie Long from Britain’s Channel 4 News for an interview published on Wednesday, September 6, and the Oscar winner was asked about all the devastation happening in the United States and the rest of the world — including natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

“You’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s hard — especially while promoting this movie, not to feel mother nature’s rage and wrath,” she said. “It’s scary. It’s this new language that’s forming — I don’t even recognize. It’s scary to know, it’s been proven through science, that climate change is due to human activity. And we continue to ignore it, and the only voice we have is through voting.”

Long highlighted that not only is mother nature wreaking havoc in the U.S. but there is also a clear political divide in the country currently. Lawrence, who has been vocal about her disdain for Trump in the past, said that finding out he had been elected as president was “startling” for her.

When asked what she thinks about the former Celebrity Apprentice host, 71, the Hunger Games star replied saying, “I don’t find him confusing. I think I know exactly what he is.” She added: “It’s really polarizing and upsetting. I’ve heard things and seen things on TV in my own country that devastate and make me sick. It’s really confusing.”

While making the Darren Aronofsky film has been therapeutic for her, the Passengers star is remaining hopeful, saying, “I have to feel hope. You can’t just fall into despair.”

Lawrence wrote a passionate op-ed for Vice about Trump’s shocking defeat over Hillary Clinton in November 2016, saying, “Do not let this defeat you — let this enrage you! Let it motivate you! Let this be the fire you didn’t have before. If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman — don't be afraid, be loud!”



