Jonah Hill Continues to Show Off Slimmed-Down Physique (Men's Fitness)

Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Accuses Her Mom of Drunk Driving (RADAR Online)



Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out With Her Cute Pup Pippi (OK! Magazine)

Nikki and Brie Bella Open Up About Season Two (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!