Strong and steady! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking to take the next step in their relationship by moving in together.

“Jennifer’s place in New York is on the market,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Jennifer and Alex are looking at getting a place together in NYC and I think they are looking to buy.”

The insider added that the baseball stud and the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer have even more plans for their future. “[Moving in] isn’t the only thing they are looking to do together,” said the source “They are also looking at businesses they can invest in together.”

The former Yankees player gushed about the Grammy nominee during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September, revealing that his daughters from a previous relationship, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 19, look up to Lopez. “Their role model is Jen and how diverse she is in terms of the arts and her career,” Rodriguez gushed at the time. “For them to be around their role model is so cool. Both Natasha and Ella love to sing, they love the arts and all the production around it. So for them it’s a huge thrill to be around one of the greatest talents.”



The A-listers began dating in February and have been going strong ever since. Before dating Rodriguez, Lopez was married to Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Rodriguez was wed to Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of his two daughters.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.