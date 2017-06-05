Find your buddy! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had an adorable pool day with their kids on Sunday, June 4.

"Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday @lacarba," Lopez, 47, captioned an Instagram pic of the group taking a dip.



The Shades of Blue actress was joined by her 9-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, 41, and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, are parents of daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

Lopez and Rodriguez's have hung out on numerous occasions since the stars began dating. The "On the Floor" singer has shared pics of the athlete's kids on her social media before.

Lopez and the former New York Yankees third baseman crossed paths in L.A. a couple of months ago. "It's very simple. I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by," Lopez explained to Ellen DeGeneres in April. "Afterward I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, 'Hi.'"

The duo later grabbed dinner and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in NYC on May 1.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!