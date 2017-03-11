Bahama baes. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to the Bahamas for a romantic getaway this weekend, The New York Post’s Page Six reported on Saturday, March 11.



According to the paper, Lopez, 47, and the former MLB player, 41, flew together from Miami to Marsh Harbour via private jet on Friday, March 10, arriving at Harbour View Marina around 9:30 p.m.

A source tells the publication that the new couple will be spending their weekend alone at a friend’s home.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As Us Weekly previously reported, Lopez flew to Miami earlier in the day on Friday, March 10, with her two kids with ex Marc Anthony — 9-year-old twins Emme and Max — in tow. “She flew to Miami to meet him,” an insider confirmed to Us.

Earlier this week, another source confirmed to Us that the pair are indeed dating, and are eager to see where the relationship takes them. “They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago,” the source said, adding, “It’s been really secretive.”

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

The timing seems just right for Lopez and the former Yankees star, who are both parents (A-Rod shares two daughters — Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8 — with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis). “They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” the source said.

The pair’s budding romance comes hot on the heels of Lopez’s brief romance with rapper Drake. Rodriguez also called things off with his last girlfriend, entrepreneur Anne Wojcicki, several months ago.

