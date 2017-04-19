A couple of heavy-hitters on the move! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez held hands after a dinner date in Miami on Tuesday, April 18, just one day after they donated supplies to local schools in the Dominican Republic.

The superstar couple was spotted leaving Miami hotspot Prime 112 steakhouse on Tuesday when they put on the subtle display of affection. Rodriguez, 41, was dressed in a dapper beige sweater over a white dress shirt, paired with patterned gray slacks.

Lopez, 47, donned an off-white T-shirt with a phrase emblazoned across the front, tucked into a fun red-and-blue patterned skirt. The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer topped off her flirty look with a pair of red pumps.

Gustavo Caballero/GC Images

According to Entertainment Tonight, the happy couple dined in a wine room curtained off from the restaurant’s main dining area, and were joined at one point by Lopez’s pal Loren Ridinger, who dropped by to say hello.

One day earlier, on Monday, April 17, Lopez and her former MLB player boyfriend visited the Fundación MIR in La Romana, Dominican Republic, to donate supplies to local elementary school students.

The pair handed out more than 400 backpacks, notebooks, colored pencils and other supplies to the children and happily posed for photos with both students and teachers.

“Such a beautiful afternoon visiting with the students at #fundacionmir #republicadominicana,” Lopez captioned one particularly touching shot of herself kneeling to chat with an excited little girl.

Lopez and Rodriguez were in the DR over the weekend for Lopez’s sold-out show with ex-husband Marc Anthony, her first time performing in the country. As previously reported, the former spouses, who officially divorced in 2014, danced the night away with Rodriguez after their show on Saturday.

