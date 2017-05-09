Jenny from the block — and her man! Jennifer Lopez and Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez were once again spotted out on a romantic date night.

This time, the stars were photographed holding hands outside Italian hot spot Carbone in NYC on Monday, May 8. Lopez, 47, wore a beige peacoat with floral embroidery, while the former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, wore a navy top and jacket.

James Devaney/GC Images

Earlier this month, J-Rod made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. The Shades of Blue actress opened up about their "amazing" time during an appearance on the Today show on Monday.

"We had a great time that night… We went in, we danced, it was awesome," she told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "One of the things I love is that he loves to dance."

James Devaney/GC Images

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Lopez and Rodriguez are getting serious. "They’ve been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up," the source told Us last month. "They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives."

