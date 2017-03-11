Getaway for two, please! Jennifer Lopez flew to Miami on Friday, March 10, to be with Alex Rodriguez, sources confirm to Us Weekly.

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

“She flew to Miami to meet him,” an insider tells Us of Lopez, 47, who hopped on a private jet with her kids — 9-year-old twins Emme and Max — bound for warmer weather on Friday, March 10. (Terez Owens reported earlier this week that the pair may even be planning to make the rendezvous a true getaway by flying to the Bahamas.)

Earlier this week, another source confirmed to Us that the pair are indeed dating. “They started hanging out a couple of weeks ago,” the source said. “It’s been really secretive.”



As Us previously noted, the pair were together in L.A. last weekend, with Rodriguez also attending one of Lopez’s concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, where she has a residency.

“They’re in the same place in their lives, they both have kids around the same age,” the source told Us. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

On Thursday, March 9, Rodriguez shared a photo of himself hanging out with Scurtis and Ella at a parent-teacher day. “Parents-Teacher Day at Ella's school,” the former New York Yankee captioned the sweet image.

Lopez spent time with her own kids that same day, sharing a stunning photo of herself all dolled up and posing on a picnic blanket with a sandwich on her lap and bottle of wine in hand. “Lets have a Picnic!!! #momlife #mamaandsontime #LOVE 📷: by Maximilian,” she captioned the snapshot.

