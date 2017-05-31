Her biggest supporter! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cozied up together on Tuesday, May 30, to watch the premiere of her new show, World of Dance.

Lopez, 47, shared a video of the couple before the NBC show's premiere via Instagram. "#WOD PREMIERE HAPPENING NOW!!!! On #NBC," she wrote.



#WOD PREMIERE HAPPENING NOW!!!! On #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 30, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

In the clip, Lopez and Rodriguez, 41, are joined by others in a living room. "Big night!" the former New York Yankees third baseman said. Lopez chimed in: "Here we go!"

The Shades of Blue actress and Rodriguez made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in NYC earlier this month. "They've been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in April. "They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives."

Bonus? Their kids already get along. (Lopez has shared photos of Rodriguez's children on social media.) Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emma with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Rodriguez is dad of daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, whom he had with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

