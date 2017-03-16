Workin’ up a sweat! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez hit the gym together in Miami on Wednesday, March 15, after jetting off to the Bahamas over the weekend.

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer, 47, opted for a white mesh crop top and neon yellow sports bra for the gym sesh while the Fox Sports analyst, 41, donned all black.

INSTARimages.com/FameFlynet(2)

Their workout comes on the heels of their romantic getaway to the exclusive Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Bahamas.

As previously reported by Us Weekly, the 14-time MLB All-Star and songstress have been dating for about two months. The couple hit it off backstage of Lopez’s All I Have Las Vegas show this past January, following her split from Drake.

“He went backstage to meet her,” an insider told Us, “and they swapped numbers.”

And it all worked out given Rodriguez had also recently split from Silicon Valley tycoon Anne Wojcicki: “It was perfect timing,” the source added. “He swept her off her feet.”

