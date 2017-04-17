They wanna dance again! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were spotted busting a move with the pop superstar’s ex-husband Marc Anthony in the Dominican Republic.

The hot new couple were in the DR this weekend for J.Lo’s sold-out show with Anthony, 48, at the Altos de Chavón Amphitheater at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas on Saturday, April 15. The former spouses — who officially divorced in 2014 — are currently recording an all-Spanish album together. After their concert, Lopez, 47, A-Rod, 41, and the “You Sang to Me” crooner hit up a night club, where they tore up the dance floor.

JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

In a video clip posted by a fan, Jenny From the Block moves and grooves to Latin music, and it isn’t long before Anthony and Rodriguez — who is of Dominican descent — join in on the fun. The friendly trio sport huge smiles as they show off their best steps.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s trip to the Caribbean with Anthony comes just weeks after the retired New York Yankees player broke his silence on his relationship with the chart-topping diva.

“It's obvious. We've been having a great time,” he said of his romance with the Shades of Blue actress during a Friday, March 31, appearance on The View. "We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

Rodriguez added: "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

As previously reported, the pair (a.k.a. “J-Rod”) were quietly seeing each other for weeks before Us Weekly confirmed that they were dating on March 8. Since then, Rodriguez and Lopez have taken multiple trips together, including getaways to Miami, the Bahamas, California and NYC.

An insider previously told Us that Lopez and Rodriguez reconnected because they are “in the same place in their lives; they both have kids around the same age."

Lopez shares 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Anthony, and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 until 2008.

