Looks like a perfect afternoon to us! Jennifer Lopez cuddled up on the sofa with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to watch a Yankees game on Saturday, April 8, and she documented the cozy moment in an Instagram pic.

"#saturdayvibes," she captioned that photo that showed her resting her sneaker-clad feet on her new man's crossed legs as a TV showed the game against the Orioles in the background of a room that boasted an ornate fireplace, lots of books and vases of yellow and orange tulips. (The pair's faces weren't visible in the pic.)

US Weekly exclusively confirmed in March that J.Lo, 47, and the retired New York Yankees player, 41, were dating, but since then they have fast-tracked their romance. They've taken multiple trips together, including getaways to Miami, the Bahamas, California and NYC, and Lopez has introduced already introduced Rodriguez to her mother, Guadalupe.



The former shortstop, who retired in 2016, spoke about their fledging relationship in an interview on The View on March 31. "It's obvious. We've been having a great time," he said. "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

The couple are just three months into being J-Rod but a source close to Lopez reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that they are already getting serious.

"They've been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up," says the source. "They aren't making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives."

