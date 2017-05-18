Staying connected! Jennifer Lopez was spotted catching up with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, via FaceTime from the New York City set of Shades of Blue on Wednesday, May 17.

Sitting in a director’s chair, the singer-actress, 47, held her iPhone up to chat with A-Rod, 41, while taking a break from filming. At one point, the retired MLB player was seen blowing a kiss to his superstar girlfriend.

But will Rodriguez ever make an appearance on the set of the hit NBC drama? If he does, as Lopez recently explained, it won’t be as a guest star. "Oh, no, he's not an actor," the “Dance Again” songstress told Entertainment Tonight on May 15. "You know, he's busy doing so many new, great things with his life and his career. I'm really proud of him."

As previously reported, the pair — a.k.a. “J-Rod” — were quietly seeing each other for weeks before their relationship made headlines Wednesday, March 8. Since then, Rodriguez and Lopez have taken multiple trips together, including getaways to Miami, the Bahamas, California and NYC.

During a March 31 appearance on The View, Rodriguez couldn’t help but gush over his romance with Lopez. “It's obvious. We've been having a great time. We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother,” he said at the time. "She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."



Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 9, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, from whom she finalized her divorce in 2014. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, to whom he was married from 2002 until 2008.

