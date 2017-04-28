Jennifer Lopez: Friends Nicknamed Alex Rodriguez and Me 'J-Rod' Before Anyone Else

Jennifer Lopez and Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez have no qualms about their new celebrity couple nickname, "J-Rod."

"It's fine," Lopez, 47, told Entertainment Tonight at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Thursday, April 27. "We kind of thought that would happen because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it's not like you were original or anything."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Billboard

This is not the first time Lopez has been given a couple nickname, of course. The "On the Floor" singer and now ex-fiance Ben Affleck were dubbed "Bennifer" when they dated from 2002 to 2004.

J.Lo and the former New York Yankees third baseman, meanwhile, have been together for three months. Earlier this week, Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres that she spotted Rodriguez, 41, when she was out to lunch, and the pair made plans to hang out.

PressPhotoDirectNY / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

"He [later] texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez recalled. "[He's] a great guy."

Lopez gushed about her beau again on Thursday night. "He loves [my music]," she told ET. "I'm so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it …He's so supportive. He's such a supportive person and he's so lovely."

The Shades of Blue actress performed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and received a standing ovation from her ex-husband Marc Anthony. (The pair share 9-year-old twins Emme and Max.) Rodriguez, however, wasn't in attendance. "He's actually working in Connecticut," Lopez explained. "But he will be here later."

