

Jennifer Lopez is ready for the world to see the real A-Rod. The superstar, 47, recently opened up about her boyfriend of several months, Alex Rodriguez, and revealed that she's excited for people to get to know the former New York Yankees player, 41, without his pinstripes.

"I think people are gonna really ... in the next year or two really get to see who this person really is," Lopez told Extra in an interview published on Sunday, July 2. "He played baseball, he was so focused for so many years, he's, um, one of the greatest of our time and, but as a person, I think, you're gonna see who he really is."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After calling Rodriguez, who is dad to Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, "a beautiful person," Lopez elaborated on the person she has come to know. "He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me," she said. "He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is.”

Rodriguez has similarly gushed about his love in recent months. “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, June 20. “She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality.”

Rodriguez added of Lopez, who is mom of 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony: "I like that for my daughters, and Jennifer is the role model."

