Jennifer Lopez: My Heart Skips a Beat Around Alex Rodriguez

She got her wish! Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to gush over her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, in honor of his 42nd birthday on Thursday, July 27. "Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room,” Lopez wrote. "Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you... #thebestisyettocome #itsyourday#mimacho #amormio❤ #happybirthday#LEO #13”



BACKGRID

Lopez, who turned 48 on July 24, got an equally enamored birthday shout-out from her love of more than four months. "Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day,” Rodriguez wrote on her birthday, alongside a stunning solo shot of the superstar. "Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo 🇵🇷🇩🇴”

The duo has been celebrating their birthdays for nearly a week, starting with a lavish fete in Miami on Saturday, July 22, at which they enjoyed a massive six-tier birthday cake. They followed the extravagant affair with a backyard family party two days later with their kids.

In a video posted to Rodriguez’s Instagram story, he and his daughters, Ella, 9, and Natasha, 12, brought Lopez a gold and white birthday cake on her birthday. Lopez’s 9-year-old twins, Max and Emme, were also there for the celebration, as seen in a photo posted to Rodriguez’s Instagram account. "Great weekend celebrating with our #families,” the former New York Yankees player wrote on Tuesday, July 25, alongside the shot which featured the group, including Lopez and Rodriguez’s mothers. “#3generations.”

Lopez shares her twins with ex Marc Anthony while Rodriguez shares his daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he split from in 2008.

