The couple that bikes together! Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez went for a sunny NYC bike ride on Sunday, July 2, and the songstress captured the outing for the world to see.

The former New York Yankees third baseman, 41, shared the video of their ride to yoga on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, the athlete can be seen wearing shorts, sunglasses and a big smile -- but no shirt. J. Lo, who rides ahead of him and is holding the camera, looks into the lens and giggles. The number "13" -- the Fox Sports baseball analyst's jersey number with the Yankees -- is scrawled on the Story. (He was No. 3 when he played with the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.)

Lopez, who is set to premiere her new single at Macy's 4th of July celebration, gushed to Extra about what "a beautiful person" her boyfriend of several months is in an interview published Sunday. "He's a loving father. He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me," she said. "He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life."

The former MLB star is dad of Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, with ex-wife Cynthis Scurtis. Lopez, 47, is mom of 9-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.



Rodriguez has also publicly proclaimed his admiration for his girlfriend, telling Entertainment Tonight in June: "Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met."

