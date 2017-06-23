She’s real! Jennifer Lopez shot back at “haters” who suspected she Photoshopped a selfie in which she bared her toned stomach.



After Instagram users suggested that Lopez edited her body due to a blurry mark near her back, the singer, 47, dismissed the accusations in the comments section of the post. Then, to make sure no one missed her message, she posted a screenshot of her response to her Instagram Story.

Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop,” she wrote on Thursday, June 22, adding the hashtags, “#lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.”

The Shades of Blue actress also showed off her incredible physique during a recent vacation with boyfriend of three months Alex Rodriguez. While aboard a yacht in France on Wednesday, June 21, Lopez wore a crocheted cream one-piece swimsuit with cutouts that highlighted her curves.

One day after returning from their trip, which Lopez dubbed a “baecation” in a sweet Instagram post, Rodriguez gushed about his girlfriend in an interview with Extra. "Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life,” he said. “She really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

The former New York Yankees player also raved about the couple’s time in the City of Lights. "We landed early this morning, it was great, it was great, 15 hours of sleep, it was good," he told Extra. "The museums are always good, and just walking around Paris is awesome."

