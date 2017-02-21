Getting real. Jennifer Lopez clapped back at the assumption that she only dates younger men during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, February 21. Watch the video above.

"OK, first of all, stop. I don't date younger men," Lopez, 47, told host Ellen DeGeneres. "It's not like you have to be younger, it's not about that. I just meet people and if I go out with them, I go out with them, and if I like them, I like them and if I don't, I don't. It's just about the person. It’s about who they are, it has nothing to do with age."

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"I dated Beau [Casper Smart] and he was younger and that was the first guy I ever dated younger than me and then I got labeled right away," she continued. "If they’re older, they’re older. If they’re younger, they’re younger. It doesn’t matter. It’s whether or not I’m attracted to them or not, attracted to their spirit, their soul, whatever their energy is."

Lopez and the backup dancer, 29, who she dated on and off for four years, split for good in August 2016. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that she and Drake split after nearly two months of dating.

Lopez and the much younger rapper, 30, first sparked romance rumors when they posted a cozy photo together while working on new music. "We were just hanging out," Lopez joked of the photo on Tuesday. DeGeneres, 59, replied: "I hang out with a lot of friends and we never hangout like that."

Lopez and Drake collaborated on a new song together, but have yet to release it. "He sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. And then I got on the song. So, yeah, we have a song together," the "On the Floor" singer explained. "I don't know what he's going to do with it."

When asked if she spent Valentine's Day with him, Lopez replied: "No, he's off on tour right now."

As Us previously reported, the couple's relationship has "died down a bit" — for now. Sources, however, reveal that Drake could perhaps pursue Lopez again when he returns to L.A. after his European tour next month.



