Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet pic of her twins snuggling up with Alex Rodriguez and his daughters on Instagram on Friday, July 28.

“This,” the Shades of Blue star captioned the photo along with a heart emoji. The photo shows Max, Lopez’s 9-year-old son with ex-husband Marc Anthony, hugging the former New York Yankee while he is surrounded JLo’s daughter, Emme, 9, along with his daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8.

This... 💞 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

The photo capped off a weeklong double birthday celebration for the lovestruck couple, who’ve been dating for a little over four months but are almost inseparable.

Lopez, who turned 48 on Monday, July 24, and Rodriguez, whose 42nd birthday was on Thursday, July 27, kicked off the festivities with a music-filled bash in Miami on July 22. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer wore a sheer mini dress with a cutout that showcased her abs for the party, where she and Rodriguez danced together and sang along to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

They also celebrated with a backyard party with their kids and families on Monday, with a gold and white birthday cake that the former MVP delivered poolside with help from his kids.

Rodriguez shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram that day, writing, “Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world everyday.”

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

He also posted a pic on Instagram on Tuesday, July 25, that showed the couple surrounded by family members including their moms. “Great weekend celebrating with our #families #3generations,” he captioned the photo.

