Nothing but fond memories. Jenny Slate opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Evans in a new interview with Marie Claire.

Earlier this year, the Landline actress, 35, candidly spoke to New York magazine about her nine-month romance with the Avengers actor, 36. The profile almost instantly went viral as other outlets began to pick up Slate's frank quotes about her personal life.

Katie McCurdy/MarieClaire.com

"It seem so naïve: You're just talking to a nice person, and you have a really honest, beautiful conversation, and she writes about it in an honest, beautiful way. But then, it goes through all these other outlets and gets distilled," Slate told Marie Claire in an interview published on Tuesday, August 1. "And then it can be made to seem like you were being cheap. ... I didn't mean to do that. Especially not with an experience that was so precious to me."



Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February that the couple had called it quits. "It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules," a source told Us at the time, adding that the movie stars "remain very close friends."



The Saturday Night Live alum is no stranger to high-profile splits. Prior to dating Evans, she was married to Dean Fleischer-Camp. They divorced in 2016 after nearly four years of marriage. "A divorce moves at the speed of complete, deadening silence, or that's how it feels," Slate told Marie Claire.



"When we got divorced, I felt like I was in outer space," she continued. "But I think we at least had the foresight, even amidst all that pain, to say, 'If we don't do this now, we will never be able to be together at all in any way. We will never be able to work together or be friends.' You know, just because something didn't work out in its original form doesn't mean you have to denigrate it and say it was worth nothing."



