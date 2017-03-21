Jenny Slate is an open book when it comes to her relationship with ex Chris Evans. The Despicable Me 3 actress dished about their split — and how they are "really, really different" — in a new interview with Vulture.

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May 2016, Slate, 34, and Evans, 35, fell for each other while filming the drama Gifted but split after less than a year together in early 2017.

"We're not on bad terms, but we haven't really seen each other, spoken a lot. I think it’s probably best. I'd love to be his friend one day, but we threw down pretty hard. No regrets, though. Ever," Slate told Vulture. "To be quite honest, I didn't think I was his type. Eventually, when it was like, 'Oh, you have these feelings for me?,' I was looking around like, 'Is this a prank?' I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you've had a certain lifestyle and I'm a very, very different type of person — I don't want to be an experiment."

The pair first met during their audition for the drama, where their characters Bonnie and Frank fall for each other. "I was just like, 'I want viability as an American film actress. I want to find my own seat at the main dinner table, because I want to do this forever, and I want to show that it doesn’t always have to be a bikini model opposite Captain America,'" she recalled of wanting the gig.

The costars went out to dinner together to learn more about each other. And though they hit it off, Slate says filming a love scene together was still awkward. "It's one of those scenes where you bust through a door making out. I've never done that in my life," she told Vulture. "I remember apologizing to him after. I'm pretty sure I kneed him in the balls."

Slate and Evans, who previously dated Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly, stayed relatively under the radar while they were an item but attended her NYC premiere of The Secret Life of Pets in June 2016. Slate told Vulture that when they called it quits, she cried a lot and watched Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's 1998 romantic comedy, You've Got Mail a handful of times.

Still, the actress has nothing but nice things to say about her ex. "Chris is truly one of the kindest people I've ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart," she said. "He's really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colors. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he's really sure of them. It's just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-colored, if you could paint it."

