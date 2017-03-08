Pass the Lemonade, please! Jeopardy! featured a Beyoncé-inspired "Becky With the Good Hair" category on its Tuesday, March 7, episode, and the Beyhive nearly lost their minds.



Shortly before the episode aired, the official Jeopardy! Twitter account teased the category, writing, "If you're a member of the Beyhive, you're gonna have the upper hand in today's game! @Beyonce." Sure enough, viewers tuned in to see "Becky With the Good Hair" — a lyric from Beyoncé's 2016 hit "Sorry" — as the first category listed on the board.

Contestants Todd Defilippi, Shawn Friend and Alison Maguire-Powell quickly caught on to the category, which included references to five famous Becky characters from pop culture, including Becky from Fox's Empire and Rebecca from NBC's Cheers.



"After Diane left this '80s sitcom, Sam had the hots for the brunette Rebecca, played by Kirstie Alley," host Alex Trebek read as Maguire-Powell correctly responded, "What is Cheers?"

Naturally, the contemporary category set Beyoncé's dedicated fans abuzz on Twitter. "'Becky With The Good Hair' is a category on Jeopardy right now. Bye. I'm dead," one user wrote. Another added, "'Becky With The Good Hair' is a category on @Jeopardy. let's talk about IMPACT."

The "Becky" lyric was one of the many talking points from Beyoncé's acclaimed visual album, Lemonade. Fans went crazy on social media last year after "Sorry" was released as they tried to decipher the identity of the woman in question. People speculated that the possibly autobiographical song was about the rumors surrounding Beyoncé's marriage to husband Jay Z.

