Their relationship continues to blossom with no signs of slowing down! “Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks was spotted strolling around Beverly Hills with new love, Topshop heiress Chloe Green, on Friday, July 21 — and he confirmed the two are in love.

The couple — who were seen sharing a kiss after grabbing coffee from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf — were dressed casually, with the model, 33, wearing a gray sweatsuit and the 26-year-old heiress donning a black mesh outfit with black sneakers and a white hat.

SPOT / BACKGRID

During their outing, a photographer asked the pair, “You guys so much in love?” and Meeks replied, “Yes, we are.”

The new couple has been making the rounds in Los Angeles in the past few weeks, including stops at Catch restaurant and jewelry shops, despite the controversy surrounding their relationship. After Meeks and Green were spotted making out in Turkey earlier this month, it was revealed he was still legally married to his now-estranged wife, Melissa Meeks.

SPOT / BACKGRID

Melissa later told the Daily Mail that she was blindsided when she was informed that her husband was canoodling with Green — and claimed she was under the impression he had been working, rather than vacationing in Turkey.

Jeremy filed for legal separation from his wife of eight years in the days following, listing the date of separation as June 24. The former couple share 7-year-old son Jeremy Jr.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Meeks and Green are “taking it slow, but they had instant chemistry.”

