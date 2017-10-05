Jeremy Meeks Files For Divorce From Estranged Wife Melissa Meeks

It’s officially over. Jeremy Meeks filed for divorce from his wife Melissa Meeks, on Thursday, October 5, TMZ reports.

The "hot felon" turned fashion model and his wife were married for eight years before going their separate ways, and share a son, Jeremy Jr., 7. According to the outlet, Meeks is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the child.

In July, the 33-year-old was first to file for legal separation, which made all of their assets separate from that point forward. In an interview at the time, his wife claimed she would be the one filing for divorce after he was spotted kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green in Turkey earlier that month.



"The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone," the nurse said in a Daily Mail interview published on July 8. "Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated."

The mom of two, who has another son Robert, 11, from a previous relationship, said she was blindsided by the photo. “It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I'd never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working,” she told the publication at the time.

She added: “We talked about divorce. I told him I didn't think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over." The 38-year-old said that Greene, 26, is also to blame for the affair: “I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken."

Meeks has not publicly addressed the scandal but the new couple have not been shy about flaunting their love on social media. He posted a snap with his new girlfriend on Instagram on September 23, writing, “When you find the one.... You know...... @chloegreen5 #blessed#love #sohappy”

She returned the love with a photo of them looking into each other’s eyes, writing, “No one else I would rather have on my arm than you.”

Meeks first rose to fame when his stunning mugshot went viral in 2014, which led to job offers and modeling gigs once he was out of jail in 2016.

