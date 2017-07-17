Things are heating up! Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green's romance is blossoming amid his split from estranged wife Melissa Meeks, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

"They're taking it slow, but they had instant chemistry," the insider tells Us.

BACKGRID

The 33-year-old model, who took the internet by storm when his handsome mugshot went viral in 2014, was first spotted cozying up to Green, 26, during a vacation in Turkey on July 1. After photos of the couple making out aboard a yacht surfaced online, Melissa told the Daily Mail she planned to file for divorce. Days later, on July 10, Jeremy reportedly went to court and filed for separation.

"Some random person I don't know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman," Melissa told the British newspaper in an interview published on July 8. "I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I'd never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working."

BACKGRID

The former couple, who have been married for eight years, share 7-year-old son Jeremy Jr. Melissa is also mom of two children from previous relationships: Robert, 11, and a 16-year-old daughter.

Green confirmed her relationship with Jeremy on Instagram earlier this month, sharing a photo with him and his manager Jim Jordan. "Just the Beginning... We appreciate all the love and the hate," she captioned the post.

Since then, the new couple have traveled the world together. In addition to their PDA-filled trip to Turkey, they've been spotted in Los Angeles and Germany.

Melissa, however, doesn't forgive her estranged hubby's new lady love. "I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married," the nurse told the Daily Mail. "To me, that's unforgivable."

