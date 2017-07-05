Jeremy Meeks, known online as the “Hot Mugshot Guy," posted a photo with his kids, Robert and Jeremy Jr., after he was spotted allegedly cheating on his wife with Topshop heiress Chloe Green.

Happy 4 th of July from me and my boys !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Jul 4, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

"Happy 4 th of July from me and my boys !!!” Meeks, whose mugshot went viral in 2014, wrote just days after spending time on a yacht in Turkey with Green. While on their vacation, the two were spotted kissing and holding each other close.

Shortly after photos surfaced of the two, Green reportedly posted a now-deleted picture to Instagram with Meeks, adding the caption, “Just the Beginning…We appreciate all the love and all the hate @jmeeksofficial @jimjordanphotography.”



Meeks — who was sentenced in February 2015 to two years in federal prison for a weapons violation — shared several photos from his trip as well. However, Green does not appear in any of them. In one shot, the model poses on a boat with his arms outstretched. "All things are possible !!!,” he wrote alongside the Wednesday, June 28 post, on which comments are now disabled. "#bodrum #turkey #boatlife."

Though he hasn’t spoken publicly about his current relationship status, Melissa Meeks reportedly said that the two are still “legally married” and she currently has “wife to Jeremy Meeks” listed in her Instagram bio. She most recently posted a kissing photo with Jeremy in June.

While Jeremy spent Independence Day with his sons, Melissa posted a photo with her sister. She captioned the shot: "Happy 4th everyone! 😘#meandmysis 💥💥"

