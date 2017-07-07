Jeremy Renner Broke Both Arms During Stunt Accident

Ki Price/Getty Images

Ouch. Jeremy Renner has revealed that he broke both arms while filming a stunt. According to the actor, he fractured his right elbow and left wrist.

Jenner, 46, opened up about his injuries at the Karlovy Vary film festival on Friday, July 7, while speaking ahead of a screening of Wind River, in which he plays a federal wildlife officer drafted to help solve a murder on an Indian reservation in Wyoming.

The actor didn’t specify which film he was working on when the accident occurred, but said he’ll be able to continue filming Avengers: Infinity War, in which he reprises his role as Clint Barton.

"It won't stop things that I need to do. I heal fast and am doing everything I can to heal faster," he said. "I am doing a comedy that has a few stunts in. It won't really affect my job. It affects how I get dressed in the morning — I cannot tie my shoes, but outside of that and everything else, I can kind of get by. … I shall heal up before Avengers starts up again.”

Renner is next set to star in a recently announced untitled Jason Bourne sequel. Avengers: Infinity War is in production and hits theaters May 4, 2018.

