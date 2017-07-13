Gym, tan … eat? The cast of The Jersey Shore reunited for Burger King’s new chicken parm sandwiches. In a TV spot filmed for the fast food chain, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola catch up on how life’s been since the series finale of the hit MTV show in 2012.



While bonding over the new menu item, moms Farley and Polizzi tell their former party pals what it’s like to be a parent.

“Parenting is kind of like being hungover all the time: I don’t want to wake up; I’m tired; I’m always screaming; I’m miserable,” shares Polizzi, who is mom of Lorenzo, 4, and Giovanna, 2.



“But it’s the best misery ever,” adds her BFF Farley, who is mom of Meilani, 3, and baby boy Greyson.

Despite their semi frightening description of parenthood, The Situation isn’t deterred.

“I want to propose in the next three months,” he gushes to the group while talking about his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce. “I’m trying to have a little Situation.”

Cortese is also taking a big step. The reality personality let the clan know that she’s set to tie the knot soon.

“I’m getting married in three months,” shares Cortese, who got engaged to Christopher Buckner in Mexico in November.

Watch the video above to see if marriage or babies are in the future for Pauly D!

