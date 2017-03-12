Deena Nicole, Snooki, Jwoww, Samantha Sweetheart Credit: Deena Nicole/Instagram

Time to party like it's 2009! Jersey Shore cast members Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino reunited for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday party on Saturday, March 11.

The former costars headed to Beautique in New York City for a night of drinks and dancing. They were joined by Farley's husband, Roger Mathews; Cortese's fiancé, Christopher Buckner; Giancola's podcast cohost Clare Galterio; MTV spokesman Michael Fabiani; and Bachelor season 20 villain Olivia Caridi.

"Reunion ❤with our favorite person from Mtv .. he's our best thing! We love you Fabs @jwoww @snooki @sammisweetheart @MichaelFab," Cortese, 30, captioned a group shot on Instagram.

In a second group shot with the Jersey Shore ladies, she added, "Such an amazing night celebrating Sams 30th ❤ love all these ladies so much @sammisweetheart @mallorykristenp @jwoww @snooki."

Jersey Shore aired on MTV from December 2009 to December 2012. The series, which led to spinoffs including Snooki & JWoww and The Pauly D Project, also starred Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Such an amazing night celebrating Sams 30th ❤ love all these ladies so much @sammisweetheart @mallorykristenp @jwoww @snooki A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Happy birthday @sammisweetheart !!!!! A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

These two @rogermathewsnj @vinnyguadagnino A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

🖤🍾 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 11, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!