A Jersey Shore revival is in the works, but don’t expect the cast to be drinking Ron Ron juice just yet. Following the MTV reality series’ brief reunion in a recent Burger King commercial, fans took issue with cast member Ronnie Magro’s notable absence. "I believe he was in L.A., so I'm not sure what he was doing,” Deena Cortese tells Us Weekly exclusively. "I haven't really spoken to him.”

Following the brief onscreen get-together, the other cast members began seriously planning for a reunion series — although Magro has yet to be included. " I honestly don't know if anyone has spoken to him about it,” Cortese explains. "Right now we're in a group chat with me, Pauly [DelVecchio], Vinny [Guadagnino],Mike [Sorrentino], Nicole [Polizzi], Jenni [Farley] and Sam [Giancola]. Ronnie's actually not in it right now, in the group chat, but we're all talking about it and we're all trying to figure out ways to make it happen.”

Cortese tells Us she thinks an offer will likely be extended to Magro. "I'm sure he'd be willing to sign on,” Cortese says, explaining that she cut off communication with her costar after he neglected to reach out when her father passed away. "We just all haven't spoken to him. I think Vinny's the only one that really talks to him.”

Should Magro join the infamous shore house, fans of the hilarious MTV reality series, which ran from 2009-2012, shouldn’t expect the furniture-flipping fights and subsequent mascara-stained tears that resulted from his tumultuous relationship with ex Giancola. "Sam is the happiest I've ever seen her, so I think she would be just fine if Ronnie is there,” Cortese tells Us. "She's doing great. I don't think his presence would bother her at all."

Though the cameras have yet to start rolling, the cast is fully committed to bringing their antics back to the small screen. After sightings of the cast were reported to the Asbury Park Press, speculation of a spinoff show increased when the company that produced Jersey Shore, Bright Road Productions, had applied for a permit to film in Asbury, New Jersey, under the title “Reunion Roadtrip.”



“We're gonna do everything in our power to make it happen, even if certain people don't want to be involved or if certain networks don't want to pick it up,” Cortese says. “We're willing to go elsewhere and find someone that is willing to.”

The New Jersey native says that the revival would be slightly different due to the casts change in lifestyle over the past five years since the series ended. "I would just love to be back in the dynamic of all of us going out and even though we have kids or we're getting married, we'd still go out and have a good time, drink and show the world we're still this dysfunctional family,” she says."I'm sure me and Nicole would still have our little meatball time because we're both big winos. We love our wine now. We went from vodka to wine. We got pretty classy.”

