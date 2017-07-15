The gang is back together again! After weeks of speculation, Mike “The Situation” Torrentino confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, July 14, that the cast of Jersey Shore will be reuniting for a special.

“There definitely is a reunion-style situation coming,” the reality star told ET. “I mean, 100 percent. Everyone is just so excited to be working together again.”

Rumors that the stars of the MTV reality hit were getting back together surfaced earlier this month after sightings of the cast were reported to the Asbury Park Press. The speculation increased with the news that the company that produced Jersey Shore, Bright Road Productions, had applied for a permit to film in Asbury, New Jersey, under the title “Reunion Roadtrip.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pictures uploaded on social media by the cast also revealed that the former party animals were hanging out once again. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a shot of herself with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Deena Cortese, and captioned it “Reunion Time” with a dancing girl emoji on June 29. Giancola posted several pictures from that night, including one where the four ladies were out to dinner.



Sorrentino also cryptically tweeted, “Up to Something” with a throwback photo of the cast of the reality show, which ended in 2012, as well as two videos posted on Instagram of the Jersey Shore crew hanging out and taking shots.

It’s nice to see everyone getting along: Sorrentino, who once famously feuded with Polizzi, was seen giving her a big hug in a new Burger King commercial released on July 13, in which the whole cast got together, sans Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

It's fist pumping good. Watch the crew meet for the new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich. A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Guess who got to try the new Chicken Parmesan Sandwich at @burgerking ??!! It was soooo delicious we can't wait to go back and have some more! #CPS #ChickenParm #CPSYeahhhh #AD A post shared by Samantha💟 "Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

There has also been no mention of whether Angelina Pivarnick will be making an appearance in the reunion.

