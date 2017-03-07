The family just keeps growing! Jessa Duggar and husband Ben Seewald recorded a sweet video to congratulate her sister Joy-Anna Duggar on her recent engagement to longtime friend Austin Forsyth.



In the clip, Jessa, 24, and Ben, 21, hold their two sons, 16-month-old Spurgeon and 1-month-old Henry, who are wearing matching blue striped onesies. “Hey, Joy and Austin, congratulations,” Ben says in the clip, posted online Monday, March 6.

As Spurgeon coos at the camera, Jessa adds, “We’re super excited for y’all getting engaged, and we are looking forward to the big day — your wedding day. The little boys say congratulations too. There’s Henry and Spurgey saying, ‘Yay, we’re happy to have another uncle.' We love y’all.”

TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard previously sent well wishes to the engaged couple on Friday, March 3. "Hey Joy and Austin, congratulations. We just heard the good news on the engagement,” Derick, 27, says, while Jill, 25, chimes in, "Yeah, we’re so excited for you all! The Counting On couple then try to get their 23-month-old son, Israel, to say “I love you,” which he happily repeats.



Us Weekly exclusively revealed last week that Joy-Anna, 19, will soon be walking down the aisle with her beau. “We just got engaged!” she told Us. “I’m so excited to be engaged to my best friend — Austin made it so romantic, it’s amazing!”

The future spouses have known each other for almost 15 years. They announced in November that they were officially courting, and after nearly four months, Forsyth popped the question. “We were going to go horseback riding and I decided to bring [my sisters] Johannah and Jennifer along because I knew that they would enjoy that, and they got to be the chaperones of this date and [it was so] awesome,” Joy-Anna recalled in a video on her family’s website. “This day was really, really special and then he asked me to marry him and I said ‘Yes!’ … Now that we are engaged, we are holding hands. So that’s pretty special."

