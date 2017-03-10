Family matters. Jessa Duggar told fans that she’s “super excited” that her brother Joseph is officially courting his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell, in a sweet video she shared to her family website on Wednesday, March 8.

In the short 13-second clip, Jessa, 24, and her husband, Ben Seewald, can’t contain their happiness as they speak directly to the camera to congratulate Joseph, 22, with their 1-month-old son Henry on Jessa’s lap.

“Congrats, Joe and Kendra,” Seewald, 21, says in the clip. Adds Jessa, “We’re super excited for y’all. It’s been quite a while since we’ve had one of the brothers in a courtship, so maybe one of the other guys will follow your lead now.”

TLC

Jessa also shared an image of Joseph and Kendra to her Facebook page with the caption: “Love is in the air! 😍😍 Congrats to my bro Joe, and his girlfriend Kendra! 💞.”

Also on Wednesday, Joseph and Kendra opened up about their relationship in a video post shared via the TLC website. “We’re very excited to announce that myself, Joe Duggar, and Kendra Caldwell are starting a courtship,” an excited Joseph says in the clip. “We’ve been talking for about six months and really, right when we started talking, really hit it off really well, and our interests and the things that we stand for, we’re both ready for the next step of courtship.”

A slightly bashful Kendra noted that she’s looking forward to taking this next step in the relationship. “I’m looking forward to the side hugs and getting to do phone calls and texting and also getting to be able to do ministry stuff together out in public and everyone knowing that we’re courting,” she said.

The young couple’s relationship will be chronicled on the family’s TLC series, Counting On.

