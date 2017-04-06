He’s on the move! Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s 1-month-old son, Henry Wilberforce, is already learning how to walk — well, sort of. The reality star shared an Instagram picture of her baby boy standing; however, he did need some assistance from his dad.

“Ya know, a month old, and already takin’ my first steps,” Duggar captioned the adorable pic.

The Counting On stars — who welcomed baby Henry on February 6 — are also the proud parents to 17-month-old son Spurgeon Elliot.

Back in February, the 24-year-old talked with TLC about how excited she was to be the mom of two boys.

“I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re gonna be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together,” the Arkansas native said. “So I’m looking forward to seeing that, and Ben’s probably gonna have 'em out in the backyard playing football not before too long in the next couple years.”

