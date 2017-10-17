Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly enjoyed a date night on Friday, October 13, just one day after the actress shut down rumors that her relationship with the Grey’s Anatomy star ended his marriage.



An eyewitness spotted Kelly, 37, and Williams, 36, taking in a screening of Friday the 13th at Rooftop Cinema Club at The Montalban Theater in Hollywood.

Us Weekly first broke the news that the pair began dating earlier this year. "It's been a few months," an insider told Us in May. "They're legit."

Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, filed for divorce in April and have since been battling in court over custody of their two children: daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2. While many fans have speculated that Kelly had a hand in ending the marriage, the Friday Night Lights alum dismissed those reports on October 12, when an Instagram user asked her to clarify the situation, writing, “I hope the cheating rumors aren't true. It would be disappointing."

Kelly fired back: "They're not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f--k off."

Later that day, another user chimed in to commend Kelly on her response while also noting that the original commenter’s post had been deleted. “I don’t know where your f—k off comment went but it was pretty awesome,” the person wrote, to which Kelly replied, “I didn’t delete it and I stand by it. Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same.”

Williams addressed his divorce, as well as the cheating rumors, while appearing in Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44 video. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years, 13 years,” he said in the video released on July 10. "And all of a sudden motherf--kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.”

Despite the public attention surrounding both Williams’ divorce and his relationship with Kelly, the new couple are still happily dating. A source recently told Us: "Jesse and Minka took a few steps back because of the publicity, but they are still seeing each other."



