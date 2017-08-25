John Shearer/Getty Images

Jesse Williams has filed a response to his ex wife Aryn Drake-Lee requesting sole legal custody of the couple’s two kids, Sadie, 3, and Maceo, 22 months, on August 11.

As previously reported, Williams filed for divorce in April after four and a half years of marriage. In Drake-Lee’s recent court documents previously obtained by Us Weekly, the real estate broker claimed that she is responsible for the day-to-day care of the kids because of the Grey’s Anatomy star’s busy schedule. Williams, however is refuting those claims in new documents obtained by Us, and claiming his ex has the "incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny” due to his successful career.

Williams insists in the documents that he plays a “constant and significant role” in their children’s lives and has been to medical appointments, school events and extracurricular activities. Since the couple’s split, Williams alleges that Drake-Lee “micro manages” the time he gets to spend with the young kids.

"I of course feed the children and Aryn’s complaints that the children have been very hungry and request full meals are no doubt exaggerations," he continued in the documents. "The children have at times indicated they are not hungry or are finished. This has happened to Aryn yet she is incapable of being reasonable in her expectations of me as a co-parent."



Following the actor’s filing, Drake-Lee responded to his claims. “It is a shame that Mr. Williams chose to place the children and his family's transition in the public domain,” Drake-Lee’s lawyer, Jill Hersh, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 24. "Aryn has been working tirelessly to maintain Mr. Williams' bond with their children and it is important to remember that his one-sided allegations are made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides and will be making the final decision.”

Drake-Lee also later filed another set of documents, obtained by Us, in response to what she calls Williams’ “untimely, 110-page reply.” Her team objected to several of the claims he made in his filings.

