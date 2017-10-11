Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly Are Still Going Strong

Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly's romance is still going strong amid his public divorce, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

"Jesse and Minka took a few steps back because of the publicity, but they are still seeing each other," a source tells Us.

Us Weekly first broke the news that the Grey's Anatomy star, 36, and the Friday Night Lights alum, 37, began dating earlier this year. "It's been a few months," an insider told Us in May. "They're legit."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Bennett Raglin/WireImage.com

The couple met around January when they were working together in Paris on an upcoming video game. Their friendship later turned romantic, and they stepped out together for the first time as an item in July for a movie date in West Hollywood.



Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, filed for divorce in April after nearly five years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Sadie, 3, and son Maceo, 2. They have since been battling in court over custody of their two children.

MEGA

Drake-Lee claimed in court documents obtained by Us in August that she is responsible for the day-to-day care of the kids due to her estranged husband's unpredictable work schedule. In response to the real estate broker's request for sole legal custody, Williams filed legal papers of his own later that month, insisting that he plays a "constant and significant role" in their children's lives.



"These are matters for the court to decide," The Butler actor's rep told Us in a statement at the time. "Jesse has been working tirelessly to maintain his bond with their children … The judge is fully informed on both sides of the story and will be making the final decision."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!