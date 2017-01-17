Courtesy Jessica Alba

Must be a Honey fan! Jessica Alba revealed Sunday, January 15, that she met a police officer with a tattoo of her face on his arm.



The 35-year-old star documented their hilarious meet-and-greet on Instagram. In the video, the cop rolls up his sleeve to show off an inking of Alba's face covered with Dia de los Muertos–style face paint.

Courtesy Jessica Alba/Instagram

"Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life," Alba captioned the post. "This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip."



Definitely one of the more surreal moments of my life- This sweetie pie young officer drove by outside my friends house and stopped to tell me he had my face tattooed on his arm -of course I HAD to see it! So cool and such a trip. 😝 A video posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jan 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PST

Alba has some ink of her own. In September, during The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, she revealed that she got a wrist tattoo after going through a difficult period. "That was called 'My First Breakup," she joked at the time. "It’s lotus in Sanskrit. It means the manifestation of spiritual beauty."

Alba, who shares daughters Haven and Honor with husband Cash Warren, kept mum about the identity of her ex. "He was really anti-tattoos, and I felt like after I broke up with him, I found myself again," she explained. "It’s unnecessary to talk about this. He’s like a famous actor."

Before settling down, Alba was engaged to her former Dark Angel costar Michael Weatherly. The pair ended their three-year relationship in 2003.

Watch Alba's tattoo video above!



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



