Jessica Biel revealed in a new interview that she and husband Justin Timberlake didn't kiss each other during their initial stages of dating ten years ago.



"We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour, and we were talking on the phone, like normal pre-teens do," the 34-year-old actress said during a Thursday, January 12, appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "We were just chatting on the phone for hours. So, we never really kissed for a very long time."



Even though they couldn’t lock lips, Biel knew from the get-go that the “SexyBack” singer, 35, was Mr. Right.

"I have this email that is really funny that I sent to my producing partner, Michelle, actually, and it's literally, like, 'OK, I can't make that meeting so I have to cancel, also I know I will marry this man, you can't tell anybody but your husband,’” the Seventh Heaven alum told Corden. "I have no idea why I wrote that email. I don't know what he did that day, but I have this hilarious email."

Biel’s prediction eventually came true when she and Timberlake — who began dating in 2007 — tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian wedding ceremony in October 2012. In April 2015, they welcomed their first child, a son named Silas.



During a November 2016 interview with Variety, the former ‘NSync boy bander opened up about how his life has changed since settling down and starting a family.

“I wouldn't go on tour next week, because I wanna be with my son. I wanna be with my wife. ... As men, we're always taught at a young age to be a man and have your priorities in order,” the Trolls voice actor explained. “And you get to a point where you're like, 'It's not about "being a man" — it's about fulfillment.' Which is a totally different thing.”



Watch Biel talk about her early romance with JT in the video above.



