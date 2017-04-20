Trendsetters from the get-go. Jessica Biel poked fun at the Coachella flower crown fad with an amazing throwback Instagram post featuring her former 7th Heaven costar Beverley Mitchell on Thursday, April 20.

“#TBT to when @beverleymitchell and I were wayyy ahead of this whole flower crown thing. #7thHeaven,” Biel, 35, captioned the TV still, in which she and Mitchell, 36, are exasperated flower girls in matching pink, fluffy dresses. Both gals also wear pink flower crowns on their heads.

Biel and Mitchell played sisters on the hit series, which ran for 11 seasons from 1996 to 2007. Other costars included Stephen Collins and Catherine Hicks, who played Rev. Eric Camden and Annie Camden, respectively, and Mackenzie Rosman, David Gallagher and Barry Watson, who played Ruthie, Simon and Matt — the other Camden siblings.

“We do a lot of playdates and when our families can get together,” Mitchell told Access Hollywood Live earlier this month of her long-lasting relationship with Biel. “We’re the friendship that doesn’t — there’s no work and there’s no expectations. We’re just always there for each other. We see each other when we see each other and she’s my sister for life and I love and adore her.”

Biel and husband Justin Timberlake are parents of son Silas, 2, and Mitchell and her accountant husband, Michael Cameron, are parents of daughter Kenzie, 4, and son Hutton, 2.

Biel and Mitchell reunited with Rosman, 27, in February, and fans went crazy over the trio’s reunion. “#Wcw #sisters #family#love gushing on my blog!” Mitchell captioned the photo. “Link in profile @jessicabiel #mackenzierosman.”

“I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters to me! They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!” the actress wrote on her blog. “Though we don’t see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn’t be more thankful!!!”

