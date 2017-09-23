Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jessica Capshaw, who stars as Dr. Arizona Robbins on ABC’s long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively with 25 fun tidbits you may not know about her.

1. When I was 12 years old, I cut my hair to look like Chynna Philips, except I didn’t look like Chynna Philips, that is.



2. I won't run unless chased, so … I dance. The Tracy Anderson Method is the way to go for me. If I had it my way, I'd go five times a week.



3. My dream would be to dance and sing like Beyoncé. In my mind, I am radiant while performing at Madison Square Garden! In the mirror, the previous sentence is not true.



4. I love my husband [Honest Company cofounder Christopher Gavigan]’s intelligence. He’s handsome, kind and wholehearted. As a husband and father he is all in.



5. I can do many different accents, but I cannot for the life of me master the Aussie one. Doesn't stop Camilla [Luddington], who has a perfect accent, from trying to help me-slash-make fun of me.



6. I’m a Leo, so I’m fiercely loyal. And I appreciate a great mane.

7. I do a mean Cher impression to her song “If I Could Turn Back Time.”



8. I’m competitive! Don’t play me in ping-pong because even if I don't get the most points, I will find a way to win the game.



9. During college [at Brown University], I studied in Florence, Italy, and became fluent in Italian. I am not currently fluent in Italian. Molto not bueno.



10. Taylor Swift and I became friendly at first because she's a fan of Grey's Anatomy. And I will remind my kids of this fact when they get older and try to pretend like I'm not super cool.

11. I’m a big Jerry Maguire fan. When my husband and I started dating, I made him watch it and just sat next to him staring at him to make sure he really "got it."



12. Two songs on a loop in my car: “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons and "Feel it still" by Portugal the Man. I dare you to try and get my attention at a stoplight while that's playing.



13. I’m quite pleased with the resurgence of Levi’s. There’s nothing that looks better than a great pair of 501s.



14. Procrastinating is a habit I wish I could kick. I’m getting around to stopping it.



15. My most embarrassing moment was falling off a six-inch platform heel on a red carpet while wearing a skirt. Enough said.



16. I’ve “fangirled” over Michelle Obama. She’s perfect: intelligent, passionate, beautiful and inspirational as a mother and professional.



17. Growing up, I crushed hard on Michael J. Fox. I love a funny guy.



18. I always win the first round of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

19. I’m addicted to Game of Thrones. Watching Khaleesi has made my hair three shades lighter and my eyebrows three shades darker. Fingers crossed for a baby dragon this Christmas!



20. Sandwiches are my favorite kind of food and I spend countless amounts of time perfecting their construction.



21. I cannot abide people who are unkind, rude, stingy, sexist, racist or just plain mean. I could add more but those are the big ones.



22. My favorite role is Arizona! To play a character for nine years, know her inside and out and have people connect to her is beyond thrilling.



23. I specialize in downhill hiking.



24. I have a self-diagnosed "photographic memory" and this helps me learn my lines in a minute (thank goodness!) and reeeeeally irritates Justin Chambers.



25. I have 10 brothers and sisters.

