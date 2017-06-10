Ti amo! Jessica Chastain married her longtime love, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday, June 10, according to multiple reports.

The pair tied the knot in the family chapel at the groom's luxury estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, Italian newspapers report.

The night before the nuptials, the Oscar nominee, 40, and the Italian businessman, 34, celebrated at a pre-wedding party in Venice with A-list friends including Anne Hathaway, her husband, Adam Shulman, and Chastain's Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez.

They were among the guests at Saturday's nuptials, along with Chastain's The Huntsman: Winter's War costar Emily Blunt.

Chastain and Passi de Preposulo have mostly kept their romance private, aside from a few social media posts, since they began dating in 2012. However, the actress couldn't help but gush over her beau at the 2013 Oscars. "I'm very, very happy," she told Extra's Mario Lopez. "It's a wonderful thing when a career does so well and your personal life does so well."

Passi de Preposulo comes from one of Italy's most notable families. In addition to working for his family's prosecco business, he's also an executive for the high-fashion French brand Moncler.

"He's a gentleman," Chastain told W magazine in 2015. "And that's very important to me. He's from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!"



