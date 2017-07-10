Never gets old. Jessica Simpson recalled her hilarious "Chicken of the Sea" flub after news surfaced that a Whole Foods accidentally stocked tuna in chicken salad products.

Simpson, 36, caught wind of the mistake and shared a photo of the grocery chain on her Instagram account. "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna," the story's headline read.

It happens to the best of us @wholefoods A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The fashion designer quipped: "It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods."

Nearly 14 years ago, Simpson comically asked then-husband Nick Lachey if the Chicken of the Sea-brand tuna that she was eating was actually chicken or fish during their MTV series Newlyweds.



"I know it's tuna, but it says chicken by the sea," Simpson said at the time. "Is that stupid?" Lachey, now 43, shook his head before laughing. "You act like you've never had tuna before. Baby, you and I have had tuna like this before." (The exes split in 2006 after four years of marriage.)

#Chickenofthesea A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

Simpson, who is now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson, previously joked about her faux pas in November 2016. She shared a photo of a chicken swimming in the ocean that read, "Maybe Jessica Simpson was on to something?" The singer captioned the pic: "#Chickenofthesea."



