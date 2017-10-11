Courtesy Eddie Bauer

A breath of fresh air. Lauren Paul, Jessica Szohr and Molly Thompson opened up about their girls’ trip to the Canadian Rockies with pal Julianne Hough in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. The foursome, who enlisted the help of Eddie Bauer tour guide Lexi DuPont banded together for an adventure that promoted female empowerment and outdoor adventure.



“The whole experience was so incredibly special. Canada has some of the most naturally beautiful landscapes in the world,” Paul told Us of their adventure, which included hiking, fishing and yoga. “Being in these environments with these incredible ladies made the whole experience all the more special. Jules, Jess, Lexi, Molly and I bonded on such a deep level.”

The 30-year-old blonde beauty, who is expecting her first child with Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul, went on to share what it was like being pregnant while exploring the great outdoors. “It was so cool to be swallowed by the mountains with this little babe in my tummy,” she explained to Us. “Feeling the kicks as we were hiking a glacier was a moment I will never forget!”

Szohr, 32, echoed Paul’s sentiments, telling Us: “One thing that will stay in my heart forever was feeling Lauren’s little baby kick … it was beautiful, surprising and warmly special! It was like this baby was in our conversations and doing all the activities and letting us know they are having a good time!”

Adding to the fun, Thompson touched on how the group’s trip brought their individual passions into the forefront. “We talked a lot about what living our adventure meant to each of us in our every day lives and what we came away with is that we're all out doing things that we're extremely passionate about and living out our adventure every single day through the work that we do, which in doing so further inspires us to do more and be better and spread kindness and create change.”

Speaking of passions, Thompson and Paul are the founders of Kind Campaign — a non profit organization that brings awareness and healing to the lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying. The duo’s initiative, which promotes ideals that are very much in line with those of Eddie Bauer, partnered with the clothing outfitter to continue their mission of mentoring and guiding girls across the world.

“We always appreciate companies like Eddie Bauer who are passionate about seeing kindness spread throughout school hallways,” Paul affirmed. “It's collaborations like this that allow us to provide all of our Kind Campaign Assemblies and curriculum to thousands of schools across the world free of charge.”

Thompson added: “Building one another up and supporting each other not only while on the trip (there were so many ‘YESSS! GO GIRLLLLLL!!!’ moments!), but in our every day lives as well. Knowing that these incredible sisters are just out there killing it every single day inspires me to give my all because I know they are there cheering me on.”

The memorable experience also provided an opportunity for the adventurous women to disconnect from their daily distractions and obligations — allowing them to focus on empowering and uplifting each other.

“To be a part of nature and and the magical things we have that is pure, calming and real,” the Gossip Girl alum said of the trip’s highlight. “To be connected in Mother Nature without so many day to day distractions, to have conversations about helping each other and being there to lift each other. To be connected!”

To learn more about how you can help support Kind Campaign, visit their website www.kindcampaign.com

